  • Home
  • News
  • Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 28 15:16

    Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods

    In March 2022 the Central Department of State River Supervision of the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport confirmed that the railway ferries of Oboronlogistics LLC Ambal and Baltiysk on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line can carry out cargo transportation 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 8 and 9 hazard classes, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.

    Thus, Oboronlogistics LLC complies with the requirements of the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1243 dated July 21, 2021 "On Licensing activities for the transportation of inland waterway, sea transport of dangerous goods and activities for the implementation of towing by sea", which entered into force on March 1, 2022.

    The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries have a special design for transporting railway wagons, tank cars and platforms, as well as rolling equipment and project cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is optimally suited for the transportation of bulk and liquid cargo, construction equipment and materials, various equipment.

    Oboronlogistics constantly monitors the condition of both vessels to ensure the smooth functioning of the railway ferry line between the Kaliningrad Region and the main territory of Russia. The ferry crews follow all the proper instructions, maintain the proper operation of the vessel, comply with the rules of safe operation and prevention of environmental pollution.

Другие новости по темам: Oboronlogistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 28

18:20 Antwerp Port Authority announces new intermodal connection: Antwerp - Athus - Birsfelden
17:17 Two major development sites launched at Port of Southampton
16:54 ABP Plymouth welcomes return of Brittany Ferries
16:26 USCG continues response for tug grounding in the Neva Strait
15:49 TransContainer launches new multimodal service from China to Russian regions via Vostochny Port
15:16 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods
14:48 Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
14:33 NYK takes delivery of its second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:25 Hydrographic Company to supply equipment for pilot system monitoring aids to navigation on Yenisey
13:30 TenneT confirms installation of transformer platform for the grid connection of wind farm Hollandse Kust (zuid) can be carried out as planned
12:40 CPC resumes oil lifting at one of its three single point moorings
12:07 No signs of oil spill detected in CPC Marine Terminal sea water
11:28 Gleb Frank sold controlling stakes in Russian Crab Group and RFC and resigned as BoD Chairman
11:06 José Rueda Salinas takes the helm at APM Terminals Moín
10:39 Oboronlogistics' ferries transport products bound for Russian regions from Kaliningrad
10:14 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar 28
09:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
09:31 Saimaa Canal traffic season starts on 28 March 2022
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2022 March 27

12:06 UK’s first LNG-powered ferry sets sail for Spain
11:10 The arrival of natural gas at the Port of Sagunto triples in the first two months of 2022
10:56 Maritime industry needs government support to manage decade of change, says ABS Chairman, President and CEO
09:00 Ports of Antwerp and Cotonou join forces with UNICEF
08:35 SCZONE receives German and French business delegation

2022 March 26

12:41 Infrabel invests heavily in rail development in North Sea Port
11:29 Tallink’s ferry Star to undergo regular maintenance in Poland
11:26 Associated British Ports expects a busy cruise year at its ports
10:22 Boskalis to protect eroded Togo and Benin coastline and construct innovative sand engine concept for beach replenishment
09:20 Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles extend public comment period on draft 2021 cargo handling assessment

2022 March 25

18:17 Erik Thun announces delivery of the next NaabsaMAX product tanker
18:05 Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support new LNG-fuelled ferry
17:40 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for five 13,100TEU container ships
17:34 Ports of Auckland order more Konecranes Noell straddle carriers
17:26 MOL adopts car carrier operation digital transformation promotion project 'mathematical optimization'
17:06 Maersk to deploy 300 electric trucks in partnership with Einride
16:50 Major shipping companies of Russia cancel agreements with foreign insurers – experts
16:43 Wärtsilä sustainable fuels paper explores the various options for energy’s decarbonised future
16:25 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes up by 1% to 146 million metric tonnes in 2021
15:04 Tallink Grupp delays re-opening of Riga-Stockholm route until 3 June 2022
14:21 NYK PCTC makes its first call at Port Yarimca Terminal in Turkey
13:47 Shipbuilding Plant “Morye” handed over from Rostec to United Shipbuilding Corporation
12:54 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59
12:01 CE Delft report on the impact of the EU Emissions Trading System for shipping
11:32 IAA PortNews continues preparing its analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”
11:10 Port of Zeebrugge joins SEA-LNG coalition
11:01 Yantar shipyard lays down rescue ship Pevek, Project MPSV06M, for Marine Rescue Service
10:47 Crude oil futures continue decreasing
10:30 DEME and its joint venture partners secure a major dredging and coastal defence contract in the Italian Port of Livorno
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices to decrease slightly today after a sharp rise the previous day
09:49 Actual price of shipbuilding steel in Russia exceeds production cost 2-3 times
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24
09:18 Long Beach, Los Angeles Harbor Commissions approve Clean Truck Fund spending plans
08:43 Stena RoRo assists MARAD in purchase of two vessels for Ready Reserve Force

2022 March 24

18:53 Austal Australia delivers 1st Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
18:30 Maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa is set to commence
18:05 Region Basel and Rotterdam renew logistic partnership
17:52 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2022 rose by 2.5% YoY
17:25 Port of Rotterdam first in the Netherlands to allocate airspace for drone use
17:15 Fincantieri to work with Società Italiana Dragaggi, Sales and Fincosit to expand the port of Livorno