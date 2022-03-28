2022 March 28 15:16

Oboronlogistics’ Ambal and Baltiysk ferries renewed license for transportation of dangerous goods

In March 2022 the Central Department of State River Supervision of the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport confirmed that the railway ferries of Oboronlogistics LLC Ambal and Baltiysk on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line can carry out cargo transportation 1; 2; 3; 4; 5; 6; 8 and 9 hazard classes, Oboronlogistics says in its press release.



Thus, Oboronlogistics LLC complies with the requirements of the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 1243 dated July 21, 2021 "On Licensing activities for the transportation of inland waterway, sea transport of dangerous goods and activities for the implementation of towing by sea", which entered into force on March 1, 2022.



The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries have a special design for transporting railway wagons, tank cars and platforms, as well as rolling equipment and project cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is optimally suited for the transportation of bulk and liquid cargo, construction equipment and materials, various equipment.



Oboronlogistics constantly monitors the condition of both vessels to ensure the smooth functioning of the railway ferry line between the Kaliningrad Region and the main territory of Russia. The ferry crews follow all the proper instructions, maintain the proper operation of the vessel, comply with the rules of safe operation and prevention of environmental pollution.