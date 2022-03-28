2022 March 28 14:25

Hydrographic Company to supply equipment for pilot system monitoring aids to navigation on Yenisey

The company is to install 18 sets of equipment at bank signs and 40 sets at buoys

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) has signed an agreement on supply of equipment for creation of a pilot system to monitor operation of aids to navigation on the Yenisey river, says the company.

The company is going to install 18 sets of equipment at bank signs and 40 sets at buoys. This equipment will let specialists conduct remote monitoring of aids to navigation including their geolocation, battery charge level and LED operation. That will allow for timely detection and elimination of defects.

“To conduct pilot operation of equipment we have selected aids to navigation on the Yenisey river between the Sopochnaya Karga capa and the seaport of Dudinka. It is one of the busiest parts of the Northern Sea Route annually showing a growth of cargo traffic and expecting implementation of new infrastructure projects. Therefore, it is essential to ensure uninterrupted operation of aids to navigation,” said Andrey Oleynikov, Chief Engineer of FSUE Hydrographic Company.

Pilot operation of equipment will last for a year. Data collection will be organized the following way: data transferred from buoy to buoy via radio channel will be accumulated at the bank signs and handed over to Saint-Petersburg office of Hydrographic Company by a satellite channel. The new equipment will be supplied by research and production enterprise Radar mms.

Upon completion of the pilot period, fitting of the equipment with additional sensors will be considered. They will let control meteorological, ecological, hydrological and other parameters of the NSR waters’ sector.

To ensure safe shipping, Hydrographic Company performs systemic fitting of the NSR aids to navigation with modern equipment. In October 2021, Hydrographic Company placed buoys fitted with AIS receiving stations on the Seaway Canal, an approach way in the Gulf of Ob, the Kara Sea. Those are the first buoys with AIS receivers installed to ensure safe navigation on the Northern Sea Route. Radio signals from those AIS stations let ships identify buoy type and location in any weather conditions.

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.