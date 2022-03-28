2022 March 28 10:39

Oboronlogistics' ferries transport products bound for Russian regions from Kaliningrad

Ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line operate on a regular basis

Ferries on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line on a regular basis deliver products of Kaliningrad enterprises for other regions of Russia.



In March 2022, the operator of the line, LLC Oboronlogistics, organized the transportation of a large batch of products of the Crane Company Baltkran intended for industrial facilities of the country.



Currently, companies in the Kaliningrad region are involved in the implementation of the national task of import substitution in terms of the production of their own products in demand on the Russian market. The Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line is one of the main ways of delivering bulk cargo from Kaliningrad manufacturers, bypassing the territories of limitrophs.



In addition to railway wagons and platforms, ferries transport rolling and tracked vehicles, project cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is optimally suited for the transportation of heavy construction machinery, equipment and metal structures.



The loading of ferries on the line is carried out by a single operator - Oboronlogistics on the one window principle: cargo, wagons and rolling equipment are distributed to the nearest scheduled ferry.