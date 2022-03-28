2022 March 28 10:00

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar 28

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on March 25:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 736.08 (-9.66)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 956.81 (-12.32)

MGO - USD/MT – 1191.51 (-5.91)



As of Mar.25, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $17 (plus $11 the day before), in Houston by plus $75 (plus $49 the day before). This fuel grade remaines undervalued in Singapore - by minus $13 (minus $10 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $16 (minus $17 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level increased by 26 points on Mar.25.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 25 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $45 (plus $39 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $26 (plus $24 the day before), in Houston - plus $84 (plus $57 the day before). VLSFO remained undercharged in Singapore by minus $8 (minus $2 the day before), The most no significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 27 points on Mar.25.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Mar.25: in Rotterdam – by minus $23 (minus $45 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $139 (minus $133 the day before), in Fujairah – by minus $20 (plus $8 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued by plus $12 (plus $10 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah -the overcharge level decreased by 28 points and this fuel grade became undercharged.



We expect global bunker prices may change irregularly today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 5-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 8-13 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decline by 10-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com





