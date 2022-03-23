2022 March 23 15:48

Information on Kaliningrad seaport in RF Register of Seaports amended

By the order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-16-r dated February 1, 2022, the information on the seaport of Kaliningrad in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation has been amended, according to Rosmorport.

The adjustments concern the planned reorientation of the cargo base of a sea terminal operator in the seaport of Kaliningrad from transshipment of bulk coal cargo to container cargo handling.

The order of Rosmorrechflot also clarifies the list of operators of marine terminals operating in the seaport of Kaliningrad.

The Kaliningrad Department of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”, being an operator of a marine railway ferry terminal, provides services for the reception and processing of sea ferries, transshipment of cargo on various options, technological accumulation and loosening of cargo, mooring of vessels.

By the end of 2021, more than 1.1 million cargoes, including more than 8.8 thousand rolling vehicles and more than 13.5 thousand railway cars, were processed at the railway ferry complex by forces and technical means of the Kaliningrad Department of the North-Western Basin Branch.

For more information about the procedure of loading and unloading operations carried out by the Kaliningrad Department of the Northwest Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" at the railway ferry complex of the seaport of Kaliningrad in the town of Baltiysk, see “Loading and Unloading Operations of the North-Western Basin Branch”.

Since March 2022, the Kaliningrad Department of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport” has also been providing services for the sea transportation of railway cars and motor vehicles using the Marshal Rokossovsky railway sea ferry on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk (seaport of Kaliningrad) ferry line. For more information about the procedure for providing services for the carriage of freights and passengers by sea on the Marshal Rokossovsky sea ferry, see "Services of the North-Western Basin Branch for the carriage of freights and passengers by sea".