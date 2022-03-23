2022 March 23 15:25

LNG Canada announces change in CEOLNG Canada announces change in CEO

LNG Canada Development Inc., a Shell-PETRONAS-PetroChina-Mitsubishi Corporation-KOGAS Joint Venture, announced today that Peter Zebedee has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 29, to pursue opportunities outside of the organization and that of its joint venture participants.

One of the largest private investments in Canadian history, LNG Canada is a long-life asset with a 40-year export license that will initially produce and export LNG from two processing units or “trains” totaling 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). It reached a final investment decision in October 2018 and is currently under construction in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Mr. Zebedee was named LNG Canada CEO in June 2019, having served in various senior capacities with Shell in Alberta, Canada. Under his leadership, LNG Canada completed engineering work, began major construction activities and reached major milestones at its low-carbon liquified natural gas (LNG) facility, including the construction of its large LNG tank and roof raise, and the delivery and installation of large LNG infrastructure.

The LNG Canada project is now approaching the 60% completion mark and remains on track to deliver its first cargo by the middle of this decade. With approximately 5,000 highly skilled Canadians currently employed at its Kitimat site, the project is delivering substantial economic benefits to British Columbia and to Canada. The cumulative value of its contracts and subcontracts to local, Indigenous and other businesses to date exceeds $3.6 billion, and includes $2.8 billion to Indigenous-owned and local area businesses.

“On behalf of Shell, I thank Peter for his efforts to get the facility’s major construction efforts underway and well past the halfway mark,” said Shell plc CEO Ben van Beurden. “Peter helped create a culture of excellence, respect and commitment to safety that will endure through the remaining period of construction and 40 years of safe, clean, and reliable LNG production and export.”

Steve Corbin, LNG Canada’s Executive Project Director, will serve as interim CEO until Mr. Zebedee’s successor is announced. Mr. Corbin has more than 35 years of progressive experience overseeing the successful development and execution of several notable complex, multi-billion-dollar energy projects in Canada and around the world.

“The progress that the LNG Canada project has made in the past three years has been truly remarkable, especially in the context of a global pandemic,” said Mr. Zebedee. “It is a testament to the strength and resilience of every individual associated with the project, and speaks to the strong and lasting relationships LNG Canada has with First Nations and local communities. I want to thank every person associated with LNG Canada, its engineering, procurement and construction contractor, JGC Fluor, its subcontractors, Coastal GasLink, Indigenous and local communities, and all levels of government for their support for this great project and asset.”

The LNG Canada joint venture is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. It will initially consist of two LNG processing units, referred to as “trains.” LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Partnership (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Partnership (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.