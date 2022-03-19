2022 March 19 13:17

RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel

Only a few days ago, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to quickly build the first German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel near Hamburg. Now RWE is following suit, according to the company's release.

The company wants to realise another project in the immediate vicinity: a terminal for the import of green energy. RWE is relying on green ammonia as the most competitive hydrogen derivative with the highest level of technological maturity. The project is intended to help facilitate the subsequent conversion of the entire site ready to import green molecules. Brunsbüttel can thus become a role model for the decarbonisation of industrial society.



From as early as 2026, around 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year are due to arrive in Germany via the terminal and be distributed to customers. The next step is to build a cracker on a large industrial scale at the terminal to produce green hydrogen on site as well. This will then be transported to industrial customers via a dedicated hydrogen pipeline.

With this expansion stage, an increase in the volume of ammonia to two million tonnes per year is also planned. The terminal is thus at the beginning of a green import infrastructure that will lead to climate-friendly production processes. Due to its direct access to the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, and its connection to European inland waterways, the Brunsbüttel site offers ideal logistical conditions for the project. Brunsbüttel Ports GmbH is supporting the project with space and as a logistics partner with port infrastructure to unload tankers.

To achieve the climate goals, the demand for green molecules will increase strongly in the future. To meet the demand for decarbonising industry, Germany needs access to green molecules from other parts of the world in addition to its own hydrogen production. The green ammonia terminal is intended to provide an important connecting point for this.

RWE expects investments in the mid three-digit million euro range. To allow for rapid implementation, pragmatic action, swift planning and approval processes, short construction timelines along with high safety standards are required. The green ammonia terminal and the transport infrastructure thus create an excellent basis for preparing the site today for the time when energy imports will only be green.