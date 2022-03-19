  • Home
  • News
  • RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 19 13:17

    RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel

    Only a few days ago, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to quickly build the first German LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel near Hamburg. Now RWE is following suit, according to the company's release.

    The company wants to realise another project in the immediate vicinity: a terminal for the import of green energy. RWE is relying on green ammonia as the most competitive hydrogen derivative with the highest level of technological maturity. The project is intended to help facilitate the subsequent conversion of the entire site ready to import green molecules. Brunsbüttel can thus become a role model for the decarbonisation of industrial society.

    From as early as 2026, around 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year are due to arrive in Germany via the terminal and be distributed to customers. The next step is to build a cracker on a large industrial scale at the terminal to produce green hydrogen on site as well. This will then be transported to industrial customers via a dedicated hydrogen pipeline.

    With this expansion stage, an increase in the volume of ammonia to two million tonnes per year is also planned. The terminal is thus at the beginning of a green import infrastructure that will lead to climate-friendly production processes. Due to its direct access to the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, and its connection to European inland waterways, the Brunsbüttel site offers ideal logistical conditions for the project. Brunsbüttel Ports GmbH is supporting the project with space and as a logistics partner with port infrastructure to unload tankers.

    To achieve the climate goals, the demand for green molecules will increase strongly in the future. To meet the demand for decarbonising industry, Germany needs access to green molecules from other parts of the world in addition to its own hydrogen production. The green ammonia terminal is intended to provide an important connecting point for this.

    RWE expects investments in the mid three-digit million euro range. To allow for rapid implementation, pragmatic action, swift planning and approval processes, short construction timelines along with high safety standards are required. The green ammonia terminal and the transport infrastructure thus create an excellent basis for preparing the site today for the time when energy imports will only be green.

Другие новости по темам: RWE  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 19

14:24 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO
13:17 RWE builds ammonia terminal in Brunsbüttel
13:01 Port of Oakland import cargo volume increased 6.3 in February 2022
12:38 Fincantieri’ announces delivery of the first multiporpose offshore patrol ship “Thaon di Revel”
11:58 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam

2022 March 18

18:27 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard
18:02 Experts forecast bunker market in Russia’s Far East ports to reduce by a half this month
17:40 Ocean Network Express expands its refrigerated container fleet
17:24 Maersk inaugurates its first Integrated Logistics Centre in Dubai, UAE
17:15 Japan imposed sanctions United Shipbuilding Corporation and Zelenodolsk Shipyard
16:50 Expert considers restrictions on operation of Russian containers to contravene international conventions
16:31 Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman
15:31 Nurminen Logistics Services Oy and Kazakh State Railways agreed on the commercialization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe
15:14 Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore
14:43 MOL to participate in 'J Blue Credit' carbon offset for supporting restoration and conservation of seagrass meadow
14:18 Murmansk Region Government suggests 5-year VAT exemption for ship repair companies
14:03 KCA Deutag secures significant Energy Optimisation Project with Equinor
13:32 Wärtsilä to deliver first dedicated methanol fuel supply system
13:02 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Hapag-Lloyd enter partnership to drive shipping’s decarbonisation agenda
12:41 GTT is selected by Pacific International Lines and Jiangnan to design the LNG fuel tanks for four very large lng-fueled container vessels
11:56 DP World: Supply chain crisis compounds inflation in 2022
10:14 DEME and Mourik invest in soil recycling centres for cleaning soil containing PFAS
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply rise on Mar.18
09:58 Heerema’s offshore vessels successfully plugged in on shore power
09:35 Arup, LR and The Resilience Shift study focuses on the integration of fuel demand for early adopters in green corridors, ports, and energy systems
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of March 17
09:13 Crude oil futures are rising on supply risks

2022 March 17

18:27 Kongsberg Maritime launches new EM 712 USV multibeam echosounder for use with unmanned surface vehicles
18:12 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
17:51 MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation
17:41 Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021
17:34 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022
17:23 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technologies receive AiP for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from ClassNK
17:19 MSC to operate the new direct service between the Port of Gothenburg and the United States
17:02 Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
16:49 Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year
16:45 Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping
16:16 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022
15:30 MHIENG and MHIEC to сommence demonstration testing of separation, capture and effective use of CO2 from waste-to-energy plant
14:54 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2022 rose by 18% Y-o-Y
14:24 NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
13:48 Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
13:25 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
13:02 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
12:36 Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia
12:14 NYK сompletes biofuel trial on Seanergy vessel transporting Anglo American cargo
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
11:12 150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class
11:11 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17
10:30 Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin
10:09 Heerema to install Baltic Eagle offshore substation
09:53 Crude oil market sees upward price correction
09:45 CO2 Management AS plans to build a carbon dioxide transshipment hub in Bremen
09:18 APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 16

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east