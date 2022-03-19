2022 March 19 14:24

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems announces new CEO

In an extraordinary meeting the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems appointed its former Chairman Oliver Burkhard as the new CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, according to the company's release.

Oliver Burkhard will take up the role on May 1, 2022 and perform it from his position as Executive Board member of thyssenkrupp AG.

The dual role - CEO of a unit and member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG - reflects the importance of Marine Systems for the thyssenkrupp Group. With this decision, Marine Systems will be directly represented on the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG. At the same time the aim is to achieve greater independence for the businesses in the "group of companies" in the long term. This will allow all meaningful options for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to be resolutely pursued.

Oliver Burkhard succeeds Dr. Rolf Wirtz, who will remain with the company as a consultant from May 1, 2022 when his appointment expires. With the appointment of Oliver Burkhard, the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has passed to Dr. Klaus Keysberg, CFO of thyssenkrupp AG.

In his role as member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG, Burkhard was responsible for the marine business since 2018 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH since 2017.