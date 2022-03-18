2022 March 18 18:27

Bollinger Shipyards delivers 48TH fast response cutter to U.S. Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards LLC has delivered the USCGC Pablo Valent to the U.S. Coast Guard in Key West, Florida. This is the 174th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 48th Fast Response Cutter (“FRC”) delivered under the current program, according to the company's release.



The USCGC Pablo Valent is the first of three FRCs to be home-ported in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sector St. Petersburg has become one of the Coast Guard’s largest commands, with an area of responsibility encompassing over 400 nautical miles of coastline along Florida’s west coast and the third largest U.S. port for domestic trade. The Sector has responsibility for five primary operational missions: Search and Rescue; Marine Safety; Maritime Law Enforcement; Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security; and Living Marine Resources.

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which included $130 million for two additional FRCs, continuing the program beyond its 64 vessel program of record. This is the second time Congress has added FRCs beyond the original 58 vessel program of record.

About the Fast Response Cutter Platform

The FRC is an operational “game changer,” according to senior Coast Guard officials. FRCs are consistently being deployed in support of the full range of missions within the United States Coast Guard and other branches of our armed services. This is due to its exceptional performance, expanded operational reach and capabilities, and ability to transform and adapt to the mission. FRCs have conducted operations as far as the Marshall Islands—a 4,400 nautical mile trip from their homeport. Measuring in at 154-feet, FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art C4ISR suite (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), and stern launch and recovery ramp for a 26-foot, over-the-horizon interceptor cutter boat.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

Bollinger Shipyards LLC has a 75-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 11 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.