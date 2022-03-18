2022 March 18 16:31

Jonson Cox appointed PLA Chairman

Jonson Cox CBE has been appointed as chair of the UK’s largest Trust Port, the Port of London Authority (PLA), by the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps MP, according to PLA's release.

Jonson Cox takes up his new role from 4 April 2022, succeeding Christopher Rodrigues CBE, who has been PLA chairman since January 2016. After an early career with Royal Dutch/Shell Group, Jonson served as managing director of Yorkshire Water group and later CEO of Anglian Water Group plc. He drove the restructuring of UK Coal plc as executive chair, leading the creation and listing of Harworth plc and serving as inaugural chair.

Jonson Cox has been chair of Ofwat since 2012, a role from which he will retire later this year. His prior Thames’ experience was as chair of Cory Group, leading its successful sale to infrastructure funds in 2018. His logistics experience includes nine years as non-executive director of Wincanton plc.

The PLA oversees the tidal Thames, home to the UK’s largest port and busiest inland waterway. It has just launched a consultation on Thames Vision 2050, the updated development plan for the river, charting a future as Net Zero trading hub, destination and natural haven.



Jonson Cox serves on the global policy council of I Squared Capital and is a non-executive director at Energia, the Irish energy group, and Ovo, the UK energy retailer.



