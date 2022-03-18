2022 March 18 13:02

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation and Hapag-Lloyd enter partnership to drive shipping’s decarbonisation agenda

In yet another boost to shipping’s decarbonisation agenda, the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and global liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd have signed a strategic partnership agreement committing to cooperate on efforts contributing to maritime decarbonisation. The Centre and Hapag-Lloyd will focus on collaboration to amplify the impact of the solutions and accelerate the time to deployment and adoption, according to the company's release.



Shipping’s decarbonisation efforts will greatly benefit from this partnership with both organisations aligned on their strong on-going commitment in protecting the environment, and helping advance the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Hapag-Lloyd has recently announced ambitious decarbonisation targets, making it a natural partner for the Centre. It is intensifying efforts to reduce the emissions of its entire fleet by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 and is further aiming to be climate-neutral by 2045, ahead of the IMO 2050 target.



Hapag-Lloyd currently represents 7% of the global TEU capacity. Together with GCMD founding partner ONE, the two companies represent a significant 13% of the world’s total TEU capacity. With both Hapag-Lloyd and ONE onboard, the Centre expects greater proliferation of its findings towards actual deployment, amplifying the overall impact of GCMD’s decarbonisaton efforts.



Headquartered in Hamburg, Hapag-Lloyd also brings geographical diversity to GCMD and can facilitate stronger interactions within the European and German ecosystems. This partnership also adds $10M in funding, giving a further boost to GCMD’s efforts in conducting pilots and trials.



About the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) was formed on 1 August 2021 with funding from the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and six founding partners, namely BHP, BW, DNV Foundation, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express and Sembcorp Marine. The Centre’s mission is to help the maritime industry reduce its carbon emissions as quickly as possible by shaping standards, deploying solutions, financing projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

Strategically located in Singapore, the world’s largest maritime fuelling hub and second largest container port, the Centre will coordinate regional and global decarbonisation efforts.

In January, the Centre awarded its ammonia bunkering safety study to a DNV-led consortium, with Surbana Jurong and the Singapore Maritime Academy as partners.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,100 employees and 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.