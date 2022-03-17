  • Home
  • 2022 March 17 18:12

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y

    Image source: port of Kaliningrad

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 38% 

    In January-February 2022, the port of Kaliningrad handled 1,740,500 tonnes of cargo, up 10%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 38% to 165,000 tonnes including 82,700 tonnes of coal (+30%) and 67,700 tonnes of other cargoes (+39%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 10% to 537,900 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 44% to 252,200 tonnes, handling of timber dropped by 52% to 10,400 tonnes.

    The port also handled 162,900 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+31%) and 371,400 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+38%) including 141,500 tonnes of oil products (up 2.3 times), 82,800 tonnes of crude oil (+33%), 139,100 tonnes of food cargo (+49%) and 8,000 tonnes of chemicals (-12%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 21%, year-on-year, to 51,046 TEUs.

    In 2021, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10,648,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year.

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

