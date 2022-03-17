2022 March 17 17:51

MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation

MSC has joined to the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) data-sharing initiative, launched at the White House on 15 March 2022, according to the company's release. This major project will help to clear supply chain bottlenecks by improving freight information exchange between key stakeholders – leading to faster delivery time and reduced costs for consumers.



FLOW includes 18 initial participants, with the aim of welcoming more in future. Representing diverse perspectives across the supply chain, partners include US-based port authorities, terminal operators, private businesses, logistics and warehousing companies, as well as the ocean carriers MSC and CMA CGM.

The FLOW partners will work together with the US Administration to develop a more efficient and transparent way of sharing information. The idea is to create a new digital tool, where each company can share accurate, cargo-related data in real time.

MSC is committed to building strong, cross-industry partnerships that pave the way towards a better future for shipping, taking advantage of digitalization opportunities. Examples of the Company’s recent collaborations include the Future International Trade (FIT) alliance, TradeLens, Smart Maritime Network and the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), of which MSC’s André Simha is Chairman.