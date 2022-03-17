  • Home
  • News
  • Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 17 17:02

    Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area

    Port of Antwerp, together with the experts from the Flemish Symbiosis Team, supported by VITO and OVAM, and essenscia (the Belgian federation of the chemical industry and life sciences sector), it has launched an open call for symbiosis projects which will contribute to closed material cycles in and around the port, according to the company's release. An independent jury chose Indaver/Marlux-Stradus and Dockwater BV as the most promising symbiosis projects. These projects, aimed at reducing residual waste and reusing water, will each start on a support project worth EUR 50,000 in the coming weeks.

    The first project will involve a joint venture between Indaver and Marlux-Stradus in which concrete clinkers will be produced from secondary raw materials. Indaver processes around 450,000 tonnes of household waste or comparable industrial waste annually, which results in approximately 90,000 tonnes of bottom ash remaining.

    Dockwater BV also convinced the jury with a symbiosis project in which dock water and effluent water from industrial companies in the port (including Evonik and Covestro) are processed into high-quality process water. This allows the industry to reduce its drinking water consumption significantly, thus reducing the pressure on fresh water sources in Flanders, with a positive effect on its drinking water supply. In addition, it will be investigated whether additional surface water can be returned to the docks, which would be beneficial during droughts for maintaining the level of the dock.

    In the next few weeks, both companies will start their support process.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 17

18:27 Kongsberg Maritime launches new EM 712 USV multibeam echosounder for use with unmanned surface vehicles
18:12 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2022 rose by 10% Y-o-Y
17:51 MSC joins to a new initiative led by the US Department of Transportation
17:41 Finnpilot released its annual report for 2021
17:34 Port of Los Angeles container volume up 7.3% to 857,764 TEU in Feb 2022
17:23 Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MOL and Yanmar Power Technologies receive AiP for the Methane Oxidation Catalyst System from ClassNK
17:19 MSC to operate the new direct service between the Port of Gothenburg and the United States
17:02 Two projects selected after an open call to stimulate the circular economy in the Antwerp port area
16:49 Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year
16:45 Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping
16:16 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022
15:30 MHIENG and MHIEC to сommence demonstration testing of separation, capture and effective use of CO2 from waste-to-energy plant
14:54 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2022 rose by 18% Y-o-Y
14:24 NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
13:48 Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
13:25 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
13:02 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
12:36 Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia
12:14 NYK сompletes biofuel trial on Seanergy vessel transporting Anglo American cargo
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
11:12 150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class
11:11 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17
10:30 Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin
10:09 Heerema to install Baltic Eagle offshore substation
09:53 Crude oil market sees upward price correction
09:45 CO2 Management AS plans to build a carbon dioxide transshipment hub in Bremen
09:18 APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 16

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
17:52 Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve
17:21 MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast
17:07 “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022
16:26 ClassNK issues AiP for world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen, MOL and YPT
16:25 International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022
15:19 DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY
14:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%
14:24 BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa
14:11 Ban on export of ship engines from US to Russia comes into effect
13:22 VARD orders BWTS for six more marine robotic vessels
13:02 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of two 7,100 TEU containerships
12:55 Posidonia 2022 to set countdown agenda for IMO’s next decarbonisation milestone
12:36 Oboronlogistics to transport over 30,000 tonnes of construction material to Kaliningrad Region this month
12:14 TotalEnergies implements its responsible withdrawal from Myanmar
11:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI7 Express Service
11:09 Production of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel starts at Chowgule Shipyard
10:48 European Commission imposes sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia
10:30 Crude oil futures recover after a fall
10:09 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2021
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Mar.16
09:17 Terminal Graneles del Norte in Chile orders three Konecranes RMGs
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2022 March 15

18:40 Floating Border Outposts built for Border Security Force being classed by the Indian Register of Shipping
18:10 Kongsberg Digital and University of Plymouth partner to revolutionize floating offshore wind installations and operational maintenance
18:00 Offshore installation terminal moored at the Port of Gdańsk
17:58 North P&I and Standard Club announce merger plan
17:16 ICS: Shipping industry puts forward ‘fair and equitable’ R&D funding proposals to help decarbonise shipping in developing countries