2022 March 17 16:45

Seabed 2030 utilizes Blue Insight to optimize seafloor mapping

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) has collaborated with The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project to develop and deliver the SeaKoMaP solution, with the unified goal of optimizing the processing of bathymetric data. SeaKoMaP, an acronym which stands for Seabed 2030 Kongsberg Maritime Cloud Processing, will allow Seabed 2030 to use Blue Insight to leverage its extensive alumni network as a means of simplifying some of the many valid processes from data collection to the publishing of seafloor maps.

To bring this about, KM will provide Seabed 2030 users with remote login privileges for Blue Insight, KONGSBERG’s recently-introduced, cloud-based, modular platform for the secure visualization, processing and sharing of ocean data. Blue Insight enables data to be harvested from any platform, including vessels, USVs and AUVs: it deploys the principle of sensor fusion, wherein data is streamed from a number of onboard sensors to a local database, from where it is transferred seamlessly into the cloud for visualization, further processing and distribution to users.

The SeaKoMaP project adheres to a dedicated memorandum of understanding (MOU) between KM and Seabed 2030, supporting the latter’s unique mandate to map the entirety of the world’s ocean floor by the end of this decade. The pilot project will build upon established solutions such as Qimera, a hydrographic data-processing software package from QPS, but will add an infrastructure that will enable Seabed 2030 to scale one of its many processing pipelines in order to meet its highly ambitious target by 2030.



