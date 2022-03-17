2022 March 17 16:49

Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity fully booked for this gas year

Klaipėda LNG terminal customers have fully booked the LNG terminal's regasification capacity for this gas year, i.e. until 30 September, 2022. According to the latest customer requests, a total of 23,9 TWh of Klaipėda LNG terminal capacity has been allocated for the current gas year, KN says in its press release.



During the 2021 annual capacity allocation procedure, 8.9 TWh of LNG terminal regasification capacity was pre-booked by customers for the gas year starting on 1 October 2021.



In March-September Klaipėda LNG terminal is expected to receive 20 large-scale LNG cargoes and perform 1 reloading operation. All the planned cargo reception windows are dedicated for the large gas carriers carrying LNG cargoes of at least 138,000 cubic metres.



According to Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer, taking into account the increased needs of market participants, the assessment is currently underway on how to optimize the cargo receiving processes so that the LNG terminal could receive additional LNG quantitites by the end of the gas year. The possibility of expanding Klaipėda LNG terminal's technical regasification capacity from the current 3.75 billion cubic metres to 5 billion cubic metres in the long term is also under consideration.



The company allocates the capacity of the terminal in accordance with the Regulations for use of the LNG Terminal, which have been agreed between the State Energy Regulatory Council and the company, approved and made publicly available.



Joint annual and monthly schedules of LNG cargoes delivered to the terminal is published and updated on KN website according to the actual situation.