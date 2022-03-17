2022 March 17 16:16

Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2022 surged 2.1 times YoY

Handling of general cargo fell by 66%

In January-February 2022, the port of Vyborg handled 180,500 tonnes of cargo (up 2.1 times, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose 2.3 times to 170,800 tonnes including 54,600 tonnes of coal and coke (up 2.7 times) and 75,200 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+83%). Handling of other dry bulk cargo rose to 6,300 tonnes.



Handling of general cargo sank by 66%, year-on-year to 4,800 tonnes. No handling of liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) was performed.



In 2021, the port of Vyborg handled 1,082,800 tonnes of cargo (+60%, year-on-year).



Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.

The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.