  • 2022 March 17 14:15

    Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y

    Handling of LNG and liquid bulk cargo shows a growth while coal and coke handling continues going down

    In January-February 2022, the port of Vysotsk handled 2,692,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 3% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 6% to 2,113,400 tonnes including 1,995,200 tonnes of oil products (+5%) and 118,200 tonnes of liquefied natural gas which rose by 38%.

    In the reported period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 28%, year-on-year, to 579,400 tonnes.

    In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).

    In 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 16,861,500 tonnes of cargo (-9%, year-on-year). 

    Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

