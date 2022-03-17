  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 17 13:48

    Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays

    The Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
    Image source: Port of Gdańsk
    The Port of Gdańsk has been a huge construction site in recent years. An investment of key importance to the development of the Inner Port has just been completed, related to the deepening of the fairway and the modernisation of more than 5 km of quays, and another, the continuation of this investment, is already being planned, according to the port’s press release.

    The project is called ‘Improving access to the Port of Gdańsk – modernisation of fairway 2’. Within the framework of this undertaking, it is planned to extend four quays of the Inner Port with a total length of 1,916 metres together with the railway infrastructure. The Wiślane and Bytomskie Quays are located along the Port Channel, whereas the Ore Quay III and partly the Coal Quay are located in the Mining Basin. The project has all the necessary documents: design and environmental documents, as well as consents and permits. Completion of the project evaluation process by CINEA is expected in June 2022. The total value of the project is approx. PLN 533 million, of which the EU co-financing amounting to 85 per cent of the costs will constitute more than PLN 453 million. The planned investment implementation period is 2022-2026.

    ‘On 18 January we submitted an application to the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) for co-financing of this investment, as part of the CEF 2 instrument’ – explains Monika Charlińska – Bodziony, Director of the Fund Acquisition and Settlement Department of the Port of Gdańsk Authority SA.

    The project will contribute to increasing competitiveness of the Port of Gdańsk, strengthening handling potential and increasing throughput. Thanks to this investment, the quality and standard of ship servicing as well as working conditions will be improved, and the handling capacity and ability to deal with larger vessels will be increased. Moreover, the length of the mooring line will be increased, and the shorelines will be adjusted to the needs of vessels with the maximum admissible draught so that they can safely navigate the Port Channel. The Bytomskie quay will serve as a universal quay after reconstruction. The extension is planned on a 204-metre long section. The investment is related to the adjustment of the existing shoreline to the planned vessel traffic in the Port Channel and within the Main Port Ship Turning Area. The expansion of another quay – Ore Quay III – is expected to create a universal handling berth, adapted to service full-load vessels of 35,000 DWT. As part of the task, a 232-metre-long section and an 18-metre-long section of the Administrative Quay will be reconstructed. Apart from the hydro-technical structures, the following items will also be reconstructed: electrical and water supply networks, linear drainage and stormwater drainage of the quay, as well as access roads to the quay. The course of the railway tracks will also be corrected. The quay will be adapted for handling with LHM550 self-propelled units.

    Another quay that is planned for reconstruction is the Wiślane Quay on a 918-metre long section. The task will consist of building a new quay slab resting on a new sheet pile wall and a new pile system. Dredging work will also be carried out on the quay. This will increase the permissible values of operational parameters (including the depth of the Port Channel at the quay to 12 metres). In addition, the necessary elements of the land development network and modernisation of the rail track system at the quay are to be carried out. In turn, the first stage of the redevelopment of the Coal Quay covers a stretch of approximately 540 metres. As part of this project, it is planned to construct several handling berths.

    ‘Modernisation of the fairway, the extension of quays and improvement of navigation conditions in the Inner Port in Gdańsk’, co-financed by the CEF instrument, is almost finished. The construction works have already been completed, acceptance activities and final settlements are currently underway. The whole project is planned to be completed by the end of June this year. The cost of this investment is about PLN 595.5 million.

    This long-term investment of Port of Gdańsk Authority SA includes the following quays: Oliwskie, Ziółkowskiego, Obrońców Poczty Polskiej and Mew, Zbożowe, Wisłoujście, Dworzec Drzewny and sections of quays: Wiślane, Szczecińskie and BON with a total length of about 5 km, and a 7 km long fairway of the Inner Port. Thanks to the modernisation of the fairway, an increase in the maximum draught will be possible for ships entering the inner port. In the Port Channel, vessels up to 250 m long, 35 m wide and with a draught of 10.6 m can be handled; whereas the Kaszubski Channel allows handling vessels up to 190 m long, 25 m wide and a draught of 9.35 m.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Gdańsk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 17

15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 11, 2022
15:30 MHIENG and MHIEC to сommence demonstration testing of separation, capture and effective use of CO2 from waste-to-energy plant
14:54 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2022 rose by 18% Y-o-Y
14:24 NYK starts to bareboat charter a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms with Northern Offshore Services
14:15 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
13:48 Port of Gdańsk prepares to modernise four more quays
13:25 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
13:02 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
12:36 Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia
12:14 NYK сompletes biofuel trial on Seanergy vessel transporting Anglo American cargo
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
11:12 150 years in Italy celebrated with Fincantieri’s 75th vessel built to LR class
11:11 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company boosted container inspection capacity by a third
10:47 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17
10:30 Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin
10:09 Heerema to install Baltic Eagle offshore substation
09:53 Crude oil market sees upward price correction
09:45 CO2 Management AS plans to build a carbon dioxide transshipment hub in Bremen
09:18 APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 16

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
17:52 Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve
17:21 MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast
17:07 “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022
16:26 ClassNK issues AiP for world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen, MOL and YPT
16:25 International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022
15:19 DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY
14:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%
14:24 BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa
14:11 Ban on export of ship engines from US to Russia comes into effect
13:22 VARD orders BWTS for six more marine robotic vessels
13:02 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of two 7,100 TEU containerships
12:55 Posidonia 2022 to set countdown agenda for IMO’s next decarbonisation milestone
12:36 Oboronlogistics to transport over 30,000 tonnes of construction material to Kaliningrad Region this month
12:14 TotalEnergies implements its responsible withdrawal from Myanmar
11:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI7 Express Service
11:09 Production of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel starts at Chowgule Shipyard
10:48 European Commission imposes sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia
10:30 Crude oil futures recover after a fall
10:09 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2021
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Mar.16
09:17 Terminal Graneles del Norte in Chile orders three Konecranes RMGs
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2022 March 15

18:40 Floating Border Outposts built for Border Security Force being classed by the Indian Register of Shipping
18:10 Kongsberg Digital and University of Plymouth partner to revolutionize floating offshore wind installations and operational maintenance
18:00 Offshore installation terminal moored at the Port of Gdańsk
17:58 North P&I and Standard Club announce merger plan
17:16 ICS: Shipping industry puts forward ‘fair and equitable’ R&D funding proposals to help decarbonise shipping in developing countries
16:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of port as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Deposit
16:45 Stolthaven Terminals and Pecém Industrial and Port Complex join forces to explore green export hydrogen hub
16:23 WSC, maritime nations and organisations issue an announcement on an industry financed and IMO led research and development fund
15:32 Kristian Mørch to step down as CEO of Odfjell SE
15:11 Keel-laying ceremony for floating dock ordered by Atomflot held at Kuzey Star Shipyard, Turkey
14:43 Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubbers employ efficient water cleaning on the world’s largest container vessel
14:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to invest in Marindows
13:56 Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year
13:32 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company accelerates its digital transformation using Marlink solutions
13:15 NYK to participate in research on evaluation of ship performance in actual seas
12:52 RS issued instructions for shipowners following IACS Council decision adopted on March 11, 2022