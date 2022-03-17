2022 March 17 13:25

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y

In January-February 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 17,755,400 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 11% to 6,961,300 tonnes including 4,752,000 tonnes of coal and coke (-27%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 15% to 10,264,700 tonnes including 4,304,700 tonnes of crude oil (+34%) and 5,767,300 tonnes of oil products (+3%).

Handling of general cargo rose to 267,200 tonnes.

Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 161,200 tonnes (+129%).



The port’s container throughput rose by 9% to 5,641 TEUs.



In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.



