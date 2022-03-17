-
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y
Handling of liquid bulk cargo continues rising, handling of coal is decreasing
In January-February 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 17,755,400 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 11% to 6,961,300 tonnes including 4,752,000 tonnes of coal and coke (-27%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 15% to 10,264,700 tonnes including 4,304,700 tonnes of crude oil (+34%) and 5,767,300 tonnes of oil products (+3%).
Handling of general cargo rose to 267,200 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 161,200 tonnes (+129%).
The port’s container throughput rose by 9% to 5,641 TEUs.
In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
Throughput thou t, 2022
2022 vs 2021
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
17,887.3
16,953.8
17,775.4
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
6,532.8
7,803.2
6,961.3
89%
Ore
0.0
48.4
292.0
up
Coal, coke
5,151.5
6,513.0
4,752.0
73%
Mineral fertilizers
750.1
628.5
1,441.6
up 2.3 times
Other
631.2
613.3
475.6
78%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
9.2
0.0
down
Other loose cargo
0.0
9.2
0.0
down
TIMBER
92.9
21.8
70.7
up 3.2 times
GENERAL CARGO including:
12.8
18.5
267.2
up
Ferrous metal
0.0
0.0
245.8
up
Packaged
0.7
0.9
1.6
178%
Other
12.1
17.6
19.8
112%
CONTAINERS
96.3
47.5
50.4
106%
Total teus
10,848
5,154
5,641
109%
including refrigerated containers:
98
35
60
171%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
114.3
124.7
161.2
129%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
11,038.2
8,929.0
10,264.7
115%
Crude oil
4,806.5
3,202.3
4,304.7
134%
Oil products
5,994.0
5,578.2
5,767.3
103%
Liquefied gas
237.7
148.5
192.7
130%
