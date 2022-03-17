  • Home
  • 2022 March 17 13:25

    Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2M’2022 rose by 5% Y-o-Y

    Image source: Port of Ust-Luga
    Handling of liquid bulk cargo continues rising, handling of coal is decreasing

    In January-February 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 17,755,400 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 11% to 6,961,300 tonnes including 4,752,000 tonnes of coal and coke (-27%, year-on-year). 

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 15% to 10,264,700 tonnes including 4,304,700 tonnes of crude oil (+34%) and 5,767,300 tonnes of oil products (+3%). 

    Handling of general cargo rose to 267,200 tonnes.

    Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 161,200 tonnes (+129%). 

    The port’s container throughput rose by 9% to 5,641 TEUs. 

    In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109,377,200 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).

    Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.


    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    Throughput thou t, 2022

    2022 vs 2021

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    17,887.3

    16,953.8

    17,775.4

    105%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    6,532.8

    7,803.2

    6,961.3

    89%

    Ore

    0.0

    48.4

    292.0

    up

    Coal, coke

    5,151.5

    6,513.0

    4,752.0

    73%

    Mineral fertilizers

    750.1

    628.5

    1,441.6

    up 2.3 times

    Other

    631.2

    613.3

    475.6

    78%

    LOOSE CARGO, including:

    0.0

    9.2

    0.0

    down

    Other loose cargo

    0.0

    9.2

    0.0

    down

    TIMBER

    92.9

    21.8

    70.7

    up 3.2 times

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    12.8

    18.5

    267.2

    up

    Ferrous metal

    0.0

    0.0

    245.8

    up

    Packaged

    0.7

    0.9

    1.6

    178%

    Other

    12.1

    17.6

    19.8

    112%

    CONTAINERS

    96.3

    47.5

    50.4

    106%

    Total teus

    10,848

    5,154

    5,641

    109%

    including refrigerated containers:

    98

    35

    60

    171%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    114.3

    124.7

    161.2

    129%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    11,038.2

    8,929.0

    10,264.7

    115%

    Crude oil

    4,806.5

    3,202.3

    4,304.7

    134%

    Oil products

    5,994.0

    5,578.2

    5,767.3

    103%

    Liquefied gas

    237.7

    148.5

    192.7

    130%
