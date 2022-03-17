2022 March 17 13:02

Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks

Eneti Inc. has announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a new contract with a global original equipment manufacturer for wind turbine operation and maintenance in NW Europe for one of its NG2500-class vessels. The contract, which has a duration of between 90 and 180 days, will generate approximately $3.85 million to $7.45 million of revenue in the second and third quarters of 2022.

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.