Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 8% to 1.82 million tonnes, handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 30% to 240,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – by 55% to 44,900 tonnes including 44,700 tonnes of timber (+2%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 39% to 300 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 6% to 336,713 TEUs.



In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.