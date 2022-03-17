-
2022 March 17 11:49
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY
Handling of dry bulk and Ro-Ro cargo is growing
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
Throughput thou t, 2022
2022 vs 2021
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
9,224.4
9,160.0
9,565.7
104%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
806.9
1,105.4
1,370.7
124%
Ore
142.6
91.6
177.9
194%
Coal, coke
7.2
6.4
3.5
55%
Mineral fertilizers
634.2
979.3
1,152.6
118%
Other
23.0
28.1
36.8
131%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
68.5
29.1
44.9
155%
Grain
46.5
8.4
19.2
up 2.3 times
Other
22.1
20.7
25.7
124%
TIMBER
22.3
44.0
44.7
102%
GENERAL CARGO including:
2,029.5
1,987.1
1,826.0
92%
Ferrous metal
1,022.6
1,077.1
957.5
89%
Non-ferrous metal
170.9
146.8
201.4
137%
Metal scrap
283.1
242.5
44.3
18%
Packaged
212.8
182.1
211.7
116%
Reefer
163.5
154.3
164.1
106%
including fish
29.7
40.6
34.4
85%
Other
176.7
184.3
247.1
134%
CONTAINERS
4,455.2
4,100.1
4,197.2
102%
Total teus
359,443
317,548
336,713
106%
including refrigerated containers:
45,513
42,438
46,683
110%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.2
0.5
0.3
61%
RO-RO
142.4
185.9
240.9
130%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
1,699.5
1,708.0
1,840.9
108%
Oil products
1,699.5
1,708.0
1,840.9
108%
