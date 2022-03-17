  • Home
  2022 March 17

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2022 climbed by 4% YoY

    Handling of dry bulk and Ro-Ro cargo is growing

    In January-February 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.56 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 8% to 1.84 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 24% to 1.37 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 8% to 1.82 million tonnes, handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 30% to 240,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – by 55% to 44,900 tonnes including 44,700 tonnes of timber (+2%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 39% to 300 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput rose by 6% to 336,713 TEUs.

    In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    Throughput thou t, 2022

    2022 vs 2021

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    9,224.4

    9,160.0

    9,565.7

    104%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    806.9

    1,105.4

    1,370.7

    124%
     

    Ore

    142.6

    91.6

    177.9

    194%
     

    Coal, coke

    7.2

    6.4

    3.5

    55%
     

    Mineral fertilizers

    634.2

    979.3

    1,152.6

    118%
     

    Other

    23.0

    28.1

    36.8

    131%
     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    68.5

    29.1

    44.9

    155%
     

    Grain

    46.5

    8.4

    19.2

    up 2.3 times
     

    Other

    22.1

    20.7

    25.7

    124%
     

    TIMBER

    22.3

    44.0

    44.7

    102%
     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    2,029.5

    1,987.1

    1,826.0

    92%
     

    Ferrous metal

    1,022.6

    1,077.1

    957.5

    89%
     

    Non-ferrous metal

    170.9

    146.8

    201.4

    137%
     

    Metal scrap

    283.1

    242.5

    44.3

    18%
     

    Packaged

    212.8

    182.1

    211.7

    116%
     

    Reefer

    163.5

    154.3

    164.1

    106%
     

    including fish

    29.7

    40.6

    34.4

    85%
     

    Other

    176.7

    184.3

    247.1

    134%
     

    CONTAINERS

    4,455.2

    4,100.1

    4,197.2

    102%
     

    Total teus

    359,443

    317,548

    336,713

    106%
     

    including refrigerated containers:

    45,513

    42,438

    46,683

    110%
     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.2

    0.5

    0.3

    61%
     

    RO-RO

    142.4

    185.9

    240.9

    130%
     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    1,699.5

    1,708.0

    1,840.9

    108%
     

    Oil products

    1,699.5

    1,708.0

    1,840.9

    108%
