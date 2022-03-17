2022 March 17 10:47

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Mar.17

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)





MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to decline on Mar.16:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 685.86 (-7.25)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 985.98 (-6.22)

MGO - USD/MT – 1111.93 (-12.64)

As of Mar.16, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $77 (plus $56 the day before), in Singapore – by plus $29 (minus $9 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $31 (plus $9 the day before), in Houston by plus $127 (plus $113 the day before). The overcharge level increased in all ports by $14-22 on Mar.16.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 15 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $136 (plus $150 the day before), Singapore - plus $74 (plus $30 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $147 (plus $138 the day before), in Houston - plus $138 (plus $118 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level increased by $44 on Mar.16.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was also overcharged in all selected ports on Mar.16: in Rotterdam - plus $ 46 (plus $13 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $44 (minus $6 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $204 (plus $101 the day before), in Houston - by plus $224 (plus $181 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore (the increase of undercharge level by $50) and in Fujairah (the overcharge level increased by $103).

We expect global bunker prices may change irregularly today. The price for 380HSFO may decrease by 5-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 9-12 USD/MT, the price for MGO may add 10-15 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com