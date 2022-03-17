2022 March 17 10:30

Hydrographic Company ready to provide electronic navigation charts of domestic origin

Image source: Hydrographic Company

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) says it is ready to provide Russian seafarers with electronic navigation charts (ENC) of domestic origin amid suspended sales and updates of ENC, guides and manuals by European countries.



Hydrographic Company currently develops, updates and supplies ENC including high density ones (sets of digital information and reference materials) for the water area of the Northern Sea Route.



Hydrographic Company develops digital information sets (DIS) for water areas where official ENC do not offer depth and isobath lines detailed enough to ensure required level of navigation and maneuvering safety with manufacturers having no ability to adjust them promptly. ENC and DIS supplied by Hydrographic Company mett the standards of the International Hydrographic Organization.



In the near time, Hydrographic Company is going to expand the scope of its services and provide officially approved ENC of the Directorate of Navigation and Oceanography of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for maritime zones of the national jurisdiction of the Russian Federation in the Arctic and Pacific oceans, Baltic, Black, Azov and Caspian seas.



FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.