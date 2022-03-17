  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil market sees upward price correction
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 17 09:53

    Crude oil market sees upward price correction

    Oil prices rose by 1.83%-1.87%

    As of 17 March 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.87% higher at $99.84a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.83% to $96.78 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are increasing after a previous day fall.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 17

09:53 Crude oil market sees upward price correction
09:45 CO2 Management AS plans to build a carbon dioxide transshipment hub in Bremen
09:18 APM Terminals Itajaí resumes Ro-Ro operations with BMW Group Brazil
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 16

2022 March 16

18:27 Equinor increases gas exports to Europe
18:04 Russian Railways set to redirect exports from west to east
17:52 Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve
17:21 MSC connects the Baltic sea and the US East Coast
17:07 “Offshore Upstream Development in Russia and CIS” conference to be held in Moscow on 20 May 2022
16:26 ClassNK issues AiP for world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen, MOL and YPT
16:25 International Association of Dredging Companies released IADC Fleet List 2022
15:19 DeloPorts’ net profit in 2021 rose by 36.8% YoY
14:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2022 fell by 8.6%
14:24 BW Offshore signs an agreement to recycle the FPSO Umuroa
14:11 Ban on export of ship engines from US to Russia comes into effect
13:22 VARD orders BWTS for six more marine robotic vessels
13:02 Danaos Corporation announces the ordering of two 7,100 TEU containerships
12:55 Posidonia 2022 to set countdown agenda for IMO’s next decarbonisation milestone
12:36 Oboronlogistics to transport over 30,000 tonnes of construction material to Kaliningrad Region this month
12:14 TotalEnergies implements its responsible withdrawal from Myanmar
11:33 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent CI7 Express Service
11:09 Production of AtoB@C Shipping's first electric hybrid vessel starts at Chowgule Shipyard
10:48 European Commission imposes sanctions on some shipbuilding and ship repair companies of Russia
10:30 Crude oil futures recover after a fall
10:09 Port of Helsinki publishes Annual Report 2021
10:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue downward changes on Mar.16
09:17 Terminal Graneles del Norte in Chile orders three Konecranes RMGs
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of March 15

2022 March 15

18:40 Floating Border Outposts built for Border Security Force being classed by the Indian Register of Shipping
18:10 Kongsberg Digital and University of Plymouth partner to revolutionize floating offshore wind installations and operational maintenance
18:00 Offshore installation terminal moored at the Port of Gdańsk
17:58 North P&I and Standard Club announce merger plan
17:16 ICS: Shipping industry puts forward ‘fair and equitable’ R&D funding proposals to help decarbonise shipping in developing countries
16:48 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of port as infrastructure of Pavlovskoye Deposit
16:45 Stolthaven Terminals and Pecém Industrial and Port Complex join forces to explore green export hydrogen hub
16:23 WSC, maritime nations and organisations issue an announcement on an industry financed and IMO led research and development fund
15:32 Kristian Mørch to step down as CEO of Odfjell SE
15:11 Keel-laying ceremony for floating dock ordered by Atomflot held at Kuzey Star Shipyard, Turkey
14:43 Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubbers employ efficient water cleaning on the world’s largest container vessel
14:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to invest in Marindows
13:56 Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year
13:32 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company accelerates its digital transformation using Marlink solutions
13:15 NYK to participate in research on evaluation of ship performance in actual seas
12:52 RS issued instructions for shipowners following IACS Council decision adopted on March 11, 2022
12:31 Fully autonomous ship framework obtains AiP from Classification Societies ClassNK and Bureau Veritas
12:11 HMM nominates Kyung-bae Kim for new CEO
11:43 Equinor to stop trading in Russian oil and oil products
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY (detalization)
11:13 Maersk ME4 service to call King Abdullah Port to support Saudi Arabia’s exporters
10:45 Temporary ban on grain and sugar exports introduced by RF Government
10:29 Global Ports announces changes to the Board of Directors
10:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decrease on Mar.15
09:32 Crude oil futures start falling
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 14

2022 March 14

18:20 Bunker prices in seaports hit fresh all-time high
18:09 Bureau Veritas grants first type approval for wireless remote helm control systems to Sea Machines​​​​
17:25 Port of Helsinki issues an update on the COVID 19 impact
17:01 American Bureau of Shipping withdraws Class services to Russian vessels, assets and companies
17:00 Agenda of the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ 6th International Arctic Forum to be discussed during Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council
16:38 Port of Baku and EU joint project on creation of green and smart port complex completed