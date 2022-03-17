2022 March 17 09:53

Crude oil market sees upward price correction

Oil prices rose by 1.83%-1.87%

As of 17 March 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.87% higher at $99.84a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.83% to $96.78 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are increasing after a previous day fall.