2022 March 17
Crude oil market sees upward price correction
Oil prices rose by 1.83%-1.87%
As of 17 March 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.87% higher at $99.84a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 1.83% to $96.78 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are increasing after a previous day fall.
