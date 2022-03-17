2022 March 17 10:09

Heerema to install Baltic Eagle offshore substation

Baltic Eagle GmbH has contracted Heerema Marine Contractors for the transport and installation of the Offshore Substation (OSS) for the Baltic Eagle Offshore Windfarm, according to the company's release.

The Baltic Eagle wind farm is located 30 kilometers to the northeast of Rügen island off the coast of Pomerania (Germany), and this new 476 megawatt (MW) installation will supply renewable energy to 475,000 households. Read more about the Baltic Eagle project here.



The offshore substation has the primary function to collect the electricity produced by the 50 9.53-MW wind turbines in the field and transform the voltage from 66 kV to 220 kV. The OSS consists of a substructure, foundation piles, and a topside weighing a total of 7,150 metric tons.