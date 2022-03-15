2022 March 15 15:11

Keel-laying ceremony for floating dock ordered by Atomflot held at Kuzey Star Shipyard, Turkey

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 15

Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) has held a keel-laying ceremony for a floating dock ordered by FSUE Atomflot (part of Rosatom) and intended for nuclear-powered icebreakers of 22220 design.



As a ceremony participant told IAA PortNews, top management of the Turkish shipyard confirms the delivery schedule under the contract signed on 7 June 2021. The new dock worth RUB 4.98 billion is to be delivered to Atomflot in 2023.



The floating dock designed by Marine Engineering Bureau will be built to the class of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



The dock will have a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, LOA – at least 220 meters, pontoon deck length – at least 200 meters, BOA – about 48 meters, pontoon height – about 6 meters, endurance - 7 days.



The ceremony was attended by representatives of FSUE Atomflot.



Shipyards of Turkey are currently implementing several cost intensive orders of Russia. Among the major ones is a 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship for Marine Rescue Service and LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry General Chernyakhovsky for FSUE Rosmorport. They are under construction at Sefine Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard, accordingly.



