2022 March 15 13:56
Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year
In January-February, the port handled 700,400 tonnes of cargo
In January-February 2022, seaport of Yeisk handled 700,400 tonnes of cargo, up 8.2%, year-on-year, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.
In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 17% to 299,400 tonnes (in 2021 – 360,200 million tonnes), handling of coal rose by 8% to 150,800 tonnes (in 2021 – 139,500 tonnes). Handling of oil products decreased by 9.4% to 168,700 tonnes (in 2021 – 152,900 tonnes).
Exports in January-February 2022 rose by 24% to 544,300 tonnes, imports – 3,400 tonnes, short-sea traffic – 152,900 tonnes (-27%).
The number of calls fell by 5.3% to 142 units.
