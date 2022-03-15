2022 March 15 13:56

Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year

In January-February, the port handled 700,400 tonnes of cargo

In January-February 2022, seaport of Yeisk handled 700,400 tonnes of cargo, up 8.2%, year-on-year, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 17% to 299,400 tonnes (in 2021 – 360,200 million tonnes), handling of coal rose by 8% to 150,800 tonnes (in 2021 – 139,500 tonnes). Handling of oil products decreased by 9.4% to 168,700 tonnes (in 2021 – 152,900 tonnes).

Exports in January-February 2022 rose by 24% to 544,300 tonnes, imports – 3,400 tonnes, short-sea traffic – 152,900 tonnes (-27%).



The number of calls fell by 5.3% to 142 units.