2022 March 15 15:32

Kristian Mørch to step down as CEO of Odfjell SE

After seven years at the helm of Odfjell SE, Kristian Mørch has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down as CEO. He will continue in his current role until his successor is in place. The Board has initiated a process to identify the next CEO of the Company, according to the company's release.



