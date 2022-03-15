2022 March 15 12:11

HMM nominates Kyung-bae Kim for new CEO

HMM announced that Kyung-bae Kim has been nominated for the new HMM CEO, according to the company's release.

HMM selected Kyung-bae Kim, the former Hyundai Glovis CEO, as the final candidate for the next HMM CEO. It came after the examination of multiple candidates was conducted by the CEO recommendation committee on 9 February.

During the nominating process, a range of competencies, including leadership skills, global capability and expertise, have been comprehensively considered to find the most suitable candidate.

Mr Kim is regarded as a logistics expert who had led the steady growth of Hyundai Glovis while serving as chief executive of the company for about nine years.

As a veteran with broad experiences and capabilities at the executive level, he is expected to play a significant role in laying a foundation for the sustainable growth of HMM and expanding its presence in the global market.

The new CEO's nomination agenda will be tabled at the regular shareholders' meeting scheduled to be held on 29 March. After approval by the board of directors and the shareholders meeting, his participation in manage- ment will be in full swing.