2022 March 15 11:13

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY (detalization)

Russian seaports handled 320 passenger ships

In January-February 2022, seaports of Russia handled 136.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 6.8%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 62.2 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 28.8 million tonnes of coal (+1.2%), 10.6 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+14.9%), 5.2 million tonnes of grain (-35.0%), 5.0 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+7.4%), 3.6 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+35.6%), 2.2 million tonnes of ore (+29.3%).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 74.5 million tonnes (+11.0%) including 41.4 million tonnes of crude oil (+13.5%), 25.7 million tonnes of oil products (+8.5%), 6.4 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+7.5%) and 0.7 million tonnes of food cargo (-5.2%).

Exports totaled 107.1 million tonnes (+4.6%), imports - 7.5 million tonnes (+34.9%), transit - 11.3 million tonnes (+11.1%), short-sea traffic – 10.8 million tonnes (+9.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 16.3 million tonnes (+9.0%) including 4.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.9%) and 12.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10.4%). The port of Murmansk handled 9.5 million tonnes (+4.5%), Sabetta - 4.8 million tonnes (+5.9%), Arkhangelsk - 0.5 million tonnes (+11.3%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 41.9 million tonnes (+7.5%) including 17.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.9%) and 24.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+15.3%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 17.8 million tonnes (+4.8%), Primorsk - 9.9 million tonnes (+18.0%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg - 9.6 million tonnes(+4.6%), Vysotsk – 2.7 million tonnes (-3.4%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 42.3 million tonnes (+8.4%) including 17.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.2%) and 24.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13.4%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 24.7 million tonnes (+8.6%), Tuapse - 3.6 million tonnes (-15.1%), Rostov-on-Don - 2.2 million tonnes (-10.4%), Taman - 6.7 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), Kavkaz - 1.8 million tonnes (-14.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.9 million tonnes (-25.7%) including 0.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-7.5%) and 0.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-36.0%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.6 million tonnes (-19.2%), Astrakhan - 0.3 million tonnes (-32.9%).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 35.3 million tonnes (+4.3%) including 22.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.3%) and 12.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.6%). Vostochny port handled 13.1 million tonnes (+11.3%), Vanino - 5.8 million tonnes (-2.3%), Nakhodka - 4.1 million tonnes (-7.6%), Vladivostok - 5.1 million tonnes (+18.2%), Prigorodnoye - 2.9 million tonnes (+0.5%), De-Kastri - 1.7 million tonnes (-14.6%).

In January-February 2022, Russian seaports handled 320 passenger ships (down 2.6 times), sea terminals serviced 32,300 people (down 10.6 times) including 24,600 departing passengers (down 13.4 times) and 7,700 arriving passengers (down 35.8). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 16,600 people, Yalta – 9,900 people and Sochi – 3,100 people.



In 2021, seaports of Russia handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year.