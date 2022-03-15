2022 March 15 10:11

MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decrease on Mar.15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated multidirectional changes on Mar.14:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 721.01 (-2.85)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 951.63 (-14.60)

MGO - USD/MT – 1174.11 (+56.86)

As of Mar.14, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $42 (plus $51 the day before), in Houston by plus $87 (plus $95 the day before). This fuel grade was undercharged in Singapore – by minus $4 (plus $41 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $1 (plus $14 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level decreased by $45 on Mar.14 and this fuel grade became undercharged.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 14 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $124 (plus $140 the day before), Singapore - plus $67 (plus $122 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $100 (plus $146 the day before), in Houston - plus $94 (plus $104 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by $55 and $46 respectively on Mar.14.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on Mar.14: in Rotterdam - plus $ 11 (plus $67 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $99 (plus $148 the day before), in Houston - by plus $166 (plus $185 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade became undercharged by minus $ 5 (plus $33 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the overcharge level decreased by $56) and Fujairah (the decrease of the overcharge level by $49).

We expect global bunker prices may fall today. The price for 380HSFO may decrease by 20-30 USD/MT, VLSFO may fall by 30-40 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decline 20-30 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com