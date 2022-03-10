2022 March 10 18:41

Humber Runner enters service from Riga to Goole

The port of Goole recently welcomed the newly named Humber Runner on her maiden voyage under time-charter to TTS (Shipping) Ltd., according to ABP's release.

Owned by Navalis Shipping who recently acquired TTS Shipping Ltd, Humber Runner arrived with a cargo of timber to Global Shipping based on Associated British Ports (ABP) most inland Humber port.

TTS operate long established timber lines from the Baltic Sea into the ports of Goole, Hull & Immingham.

Newly purchased by Navalis, Humber Runner is an ice-class 1A vessel suitable when sailing from Riga in the Baltic in wintertime, and yet has the draft to navigate the channels in the Humber Estuary.

Navalis Shipping and TTS Shipping have traded together successfully for more than 20 years before the acquisition in December 2021. Both companies specialise in the forest product trade in the North and Baltic Sea.