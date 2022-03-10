  • Home
  • News
  • The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 10 17:57

    The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers

    The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing 80% of the worlds merchant fleet, has warned that current supply chain disruption is set to be compounded by a shortfall in the global shipping workforce, according to ICS's release.

    The Seafarer Workforce Report, published in 2021 by BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping, reports that 1.89 million seafarers are currently operating over 74,000 vessels in the global merchant fleet.

    To maintain trade levels, these seafarers must be able to join and disembark ships (crew change) freely across the world. However, flights have been cancelled to and from the region, making this increasingly difficult. Fears over crew safety and increasing insurance premiums to send ships to Ukraine or Russia have also discouraged shipowners from sending vessels to these countries. Industry has reported that some crews have abandoned their ships in Ukraine due to security worries.

    Of shipping’s total workforce, 198,123 (10.5%) of seafarers are Russian, of which 71,652 are officers and 126,471 are ratings. Ukraine accounts for 76,442 (4%) of seafarers of which 47,058 are officers and 29,383 are ratings. Combined they represent 14.5% of the global workforce.

    ICS’s warning comes ahead of an Extraordinary Meeting of the UN, under the auspices of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), where industry will present an eight-point plan on how to ensure seafarer wellbeing. This will include calls for states to ensure seafarers access their pay, and for the establishment of safe corridors for ships to leave ports in Ukraine.

    Speaking ahead of an address to UN member states at an urgently convened meeting of the IMO, Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

    “ICS fully supports the establishment of a maritime corridor to allow the safe evacuation of ships that are currently unable to leave territorial waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.”

    Shipping is currently responsible for the movement of nearly 90% of global trade. Ukraine and Russia alone account for a quarter of all global wheat exports, while Russia controls 12.5% of crude petroleum exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). Already, Lloyd’s List estimates that exports of crude and oil products from Russia have fallen by 1.5m barrels per day.

    ICS has previously warned of a shortage of merchant sailors to crew commercial ships if action is not taken to boost numbers, raising risks for global supply chains. This has been compounded by draconian travel restrictions, brought on by the pandemic, that saw seafarers unable to crew change and resulted in hundreds of thousands overstaying contracted periods at sea.

    Research carried out by ICS reported that the average ship has a mix of at least three nationalities on board, and sometimes as many as thirty. Three languages were the minimum spoken on the average ship.

Другие новости по темам: The International Chamber of Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 10

18:41 Humber Runner enters service from Riga to Goole
18:16 LR appoints new South Europe Commercial Manager
17:57 The International Chamber of Shipping: Supply chain issues will be compounded by lack of Ukrainian and Russian seafarers
17:52 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping continues to operate as normal
17:21 Russian redfish trawlers are no longer allowed entry into Icelandic ports
17:10 Reconstruction of Oil Terminal in Ust-Luga obtaines state expert approval
16:39 Maersk engages in strategic partnerships across the globe to scale green methanol production by 2025
16:29 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’2022 rose by 7.9% YoY
16:05 Shipping operators to face extra expenses due to bunker prices growth amid the crisis – Hapag Lloyd
15:33 Hapag Lloyd’s business in Ukraine and Russia accounts for only 2% of the company’s total volume
14:46 EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals including heads of Rusagro, SUEK, Uralchem and PhosAgro
14:24 ME-GI Engines to power Liquid-CO2 carriers in groundbreaking carbon-transport-and-storage project
14:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2022 rose by 7.2% YoY
13:45 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2022
13:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces results for 2021
13:22 GTT says the crisis highlights the strategic importance of maritime transport of LNG
13:03 ZIM reports record financial results for 2021
12:51 Finnlines suspends its services to and from Russia
12:33 Wärtsilä to install scrubbers on two new RoPax vessels
12:00 Taylor Maritime sells two vessels
11:25 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from round-the-world voyage
11:04 MEYER Group teams up with Admares
11:01 DP World announces record results as EBITDA increases 15% to $3.8 billion
10:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into sharp downward correction on Mar.10
10:31 Port of Rotterdam Authority raising land level for ‘green’ companies
10:22 NSR transport & logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok ranked as priority project
09:57 Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions enter into an agreement for two vessels
09:37 Crude oil market sees upward correction of prices
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of March 9

2022 March 9

19:03 NRP buys a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier with delivery June 2022
18:06 The Green Ship Nils Holgersson is handed over to TT-Line
17:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU
17:35 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
17:16 Cool Company announces the second completion of vessel acquisitions from Golar
17:03 Companies that suspended operation in Russia accounted for over a half of 2021 container throughput in Saint-Petersburg
16:39 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
16:21 Singapore updates COVID-19 crew change guidance
16:01 Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division to power the UK’s first high-speed hybrid passenger ferries
15:58 Peel Ports to reduce landside carbon emissions by 70% by powering freight carrying vehicles with greener fuels
15:50 RF Government to consider reciprocal restrictions for countries that close their ports to Russian ships
15:31 Brittany Ferries says Oui to a return to service for ships and routes
14:45 Norway not willing to close its economic zone for Russian fishing vessels
14:21 Gasum enters a 10-year wind energy deal with Renewable Power Capital
14:12 Norsepower announces the installation of Rotor Sails on the world’s largest short sea ro-ro vessel
13:59 Operations of Turkish ships in Russian ports continue
13:32 Tallink’s vessel Romantika to undergo regular dry-docking before proceeding to long-term charter
13:10 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
12:05 ICS launches online Charter to drive diversity and inclusion in shipping on International Women’s Day
11:58 Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” obtains status of Arctic Capital PDA resident
11:00 Port of Antwerp cold chain segment hits 1 million TEU mark for second year in a row
10:49 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 2M’2022 rose by 4% YoY
10:27 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Mar.09.
10:10 Crude oil futures increase driven by concerns over supplies
09:56 Grimaldi launches new Savona-Porto Torres ro/pax connection
09:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 8

2022 March 8

14:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue sharp fluctuations while upward trend continues on March 08
13:13 DNV, Strohm, and the Non-Metallic Innovation Centre study reviews lifecycle carbon footprint of pipelines
12:19 Port of Melbourne awards contract to boost efficiency at Webb Dock East
12:14 MEYER start-up ALFRED Maritime digitalizes shipbuilding and ship operation