2022 March 10 17:52

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping continues to operate as normal

It has recently been communicated by the European Commission on the expanded list of organisations covered by additional sectoral measures.

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) therefore informs that the adopted measures do not affect the RS operations and RS fulfills obligations to the full, the company’s statement says.

RS continues to render services aimed at the improvement of standards of safety of life at sea, safety of navigation, safe carriage of goods by sea and in inland waters as well as at environmental pollution prevention.

Related links:

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by Europe >>>>