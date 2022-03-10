2022 March 10 17:21

Russian redfish trawlers are no longer allowed entry into Icelandic ports

Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, has cancelled the derogation that has been in place allowing Russian trawlers to land and tranship fish in Icelandic ports, according to the Government of Iceland's release.



Under the Act on Fishing and Processing by Foreign Vessels in Iceland’s Exclusive Fishing Zone, foreign vessels are prohibited from entry into Icelandic ports and from receiving services if the vessel is fishing or processing catch from commercial fish stocks not subject to an international agreement signed by Iceland, as is the case for fishing for redfish in the Reykjanes Ridge area. There is a legal authorisation for a derogation from the prohibition from landing and receiving services for such fishing, which has been exercised since 1999 for Russian trawlers that fish for redfish. The exemption has been discussed and considered for revision numerous times but has now been cancelled.



The Russian authorities will be formally notified of this matter and the Icelandic Coast Guard will also send a notification through the international notification system.



Norway is not going to close its economic zone for Russian fishing vessels, Bjørnar Skjæran, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Affairs of Norway, told NRK earlier this week.



“The UK has closed its ports to Russian vessels. The EU is looking into undertaking the same. However, that can have serious implications for cod fishing if Norway follows it”, said the Minister.



The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has sent letters to Harbour Masters of seaports with a request to recommend captains of ships sailing under RF flag, owned or run by Russian entities or persons avoid entering the territorial sea and seaports of the UK, Canada, France, EU countries and other countries supporting sanctions against Russia, according to a document, a copy of which has been obtained by PortNews.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.