2022 March 10 17:10

Reconstruction of Oil Terminal in Ust-Luga obtaines state expert approval

Image source: Ust-Luga Oil

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on reconstruction of the Oil Terminal in the Ust-Luga Commercial Sea Port.



The site to be developed by Ust-Luga Oil JSC is located in the Kingisepp District of the Leningrad Region (eastern part of the Luga Bay in the Gulf of Finland).



The project foresees reconstruction of the terminal’s technological facilities with the purpose to increase the turnover of light oil products. The project implementation is divided into three phases.



Phase I implementation is to raise the capacity of light oil products handling facility from 12 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes per year. Phase II and Phase III – to 18 million tonnes and 23 million tonnes accordingly.



The project designer – OOO GSE-Giprokauchuk.



Ust-Luga Oil JSC owns and operates a terminal for transshipment of oil products in the port of Ust-Luga. It is Russia’s largest terminal transshipping oil products from railway transport to sea-going tankers. The terminal is designed to transship 30 million tonnes of products per year and to store 960,000 cbm of liquid cargo. Its facilities include four railway racks for simultaneous unloading of 526 tank cars. The terminal’s three berths have a total length of over 1 km.