2022 March 10 18:16

LR appoints new South Europe Commercial Manager

Paolo Massa has been appointed LR's Commercial Manager for South Europe. Massa joins LR following previous roles with Wartsila and Ecospray Technologies and succeeds Anthi Miliou, who will remain with LR to take the role of Head of Sales - In Service, according to the company's release.

Massa will be based in Genoa, Italy, an area of strategic focus for LR, where the company plans to expand following its status as an RO (Recognised Organisation) to the Italian flag Administration, awarded in May 2019. Massa will manage all South European countries – Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Turkey, Israel and Cyprus.