2022 March 10 16:39

Maersk engages in strategic partnerships across the globe to scale green methanol production by 2025

To boost the global production capacity of green methanol, A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) enters strategic partnerships with six leading companies with the intent of sourcing at least 730,000 tonnes/year by end of 2025, according to the company's release.

The six companies are CIMC ENRIC, European Energy, Green Technology Bank, Orsted, Proman, and WasteFuel.

With this production capacity, by the end of 2025 at the latest, Maersk will reach well beyond the green methanol needed for the first 12 green container vessels currently on order.

Once fully developed these projects of both bio- and e-methanol will enable Maersk to source green methanol at scale across several regions around the globe.

Collaboration and investments in innovative projects are the most important ways to reach a net zero fuel value chain. Maersk will keep on working with a wide-ranging group of leading companies on these and further projects to accelerate the urgent transition to green energy.



