2022 March 10 14:46

EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals including heads of Rusagro, SUEK, Uralchem and PhosAgro

The expanded list now includes additional 14 businesspeople and 146 members of the Russian Federation Council

The Council has decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals including Vadim Moshkovich (Rusagro), Andrey Melnichenko (SUEK), Dmitry Mazepin (Uralchem) and Andrey Guryev (PhosAgro).

The expanded list includes “14 oligarchs and prominent businesspeople involved in key economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Russian Federation - notably in the metallurgical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, telecom and digital industries -, as well as their family members”, says the statement. Among them are Alexander Dmitrievich Pumpyansky and Dmitry Pumpyansky (Pipe Metallurgical Company); Gaina Pumpyanskaya (Sinara); Vadim Moshkovich (Rusagro); Andrey Melnichenko (SUEK); Dmitry Mazepin (Uralchem) and his son, racing driver Nikita Mazepin; Andrey Guryev (PhosAgro); Mikhail Poluboyarinov (Aeroflot); Vladimir Kiriyenko (VK); Mikhail Oseevsky (Rostelecom); Dmitry Konov (SIBUR); Sergey Kulikov (Rusnano); Alexander Vinokurov (Magnit).

Besides, the list includes 146 members of the Russian Federation Council.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies. The largest international operators such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE have announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia. The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has recommended Russian manufacturers suspend exports of fertilizers amid some foreign logistics companies’ “sabotage of supplies”.