2022 March 10 14:02

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-February 2022 rose by 7.2% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 12.1%

In January-February 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 2.23 million tonnes of cargo (+7.2%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 5.7% to 1.9 million tonnes, bulk cargo fell by 2.1% to 232,980 tonnes, container traffic fell by 12.1% to 67,438 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 11.9% to 106,033 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic rose by 65.5% to 143,700 people.

The number of ship calls rose by 1% to 1,068 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.