2022 March 10 11:25

Oboronlogistics’ Sparta III returned from round-the-world voyage

Image source: Oboronlogistics

Sparta III, the largest cargo ship in the fleet of Oboronlogistics, has completed another long commercial trip, according to Oboronlogistics’ press release.

In October 2021, the vessel made the transition from Murmansk to China along the Northern Sea Route. In the opposite direction container cargoes were delivered to European countries (Germany, Portugal, Spain, Turkey). The vessel carried out passages through the Suez Canal, the Straits of Gibraltar, the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus.

In total the ship was on the voyage for 5 months. Despite the risks of pirate-prone zones and difficult weather conditions on the way specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC and the crew of Sparta III successfully completed all the tasks of cargo delivery, compliance with the technical serviceability of the vessel.

In the near future Sparta III will be on scheduled maintenance and undergo an annual qualification examination in Novorossiysk before embarking on a new journey.

Sparta III – is a universal Heavy Lift Cargo Vessel of the RO-RO/LO-LO class (horizontal and vertical loading), designed for the transportation of goods of various classes: general cargo (including oversized), containers in the amount of more than 800 TEU, heavy machinery (cars, etc.). The vessel is equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 350 tons each.

The Situational Logistics Center (SLC) of Oboronlogistics carries out coordination of the movement of the company’s fleet. The SLC operating system processes information and allows you to plan transportation taking into account weather conditions, sea traffic, ship condition, and port infrastructure capabilities.