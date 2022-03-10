2022 March 10 11:04

MEYER Group teams up with Admares

Meyer Group, the leading shipbuilding consortium with three modern, large-scale shipyards in Europe, has joined forces with ADMARES Marine, global leader in floating real estate, to form a new joint venture, according to the company's release. The new company, headquartered in Turku, Finland, is named MEYER Floating Solutions, and is focused on developing and manufacturing high quality floating real estate.



The new company will continue to provide products manufactured and commissioned offsite in a controlled factory environment.

Compared to conventional construction work, the company’s advanced production methods enable shorter delivery times and minimized environmental impact since traditional construction sites can be completely avoided.



The new company will inherit ADMARES Marine’s product portfolio and patents. Thanks to ADMARES Marine’s significant R&D investments and pioneering expertise on overwater solutions, the new company can already offer market-ready concepts. The company has a selection of standard floating villas and hotels but also serves clients who are after fully customized overwater solutions.

MEYER Floating Solutions will continue to serve clients globally by providing turnkey services including design, manufacturing, transportation, and final installation at destination.



MEYER Group has recently set a goal to develop a climate-neutral cruise ship concept by 2025, and to achieve carbon neutral shipbuilding by 2030. The newly formed MEYER Floating Solutions will follow this path and has defined sustainability as one of their core values.



The entire lifecycle of the products is designed to minimize environmental impact. Overwater buildings are designed with sustainable materials and manufactured in controlled manufacturing facilities. According to studies, this can reduce waste by over 70% and provides significant cost benefits as well as sustainability compared to traditional construction completed on site.

The company expects to have a busy year ahead with multiple exciting overwater projects in sight.



