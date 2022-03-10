  • Home
  • 2022 March 10 10:22

    NSR transport & logistics hub at Commercial Port of Vladivostok ranked as priority project

    The project foresees the construction of two deep-water berths and the related infrastructure

    Creation of the eastern transport & logistics hub of the Northern Sea Route at Commercial Port of Vladivostok has been given a status of a priority investment project. The decision was made at the meeting on attraction of investments into the Primorsky Territory economy held on 9 March 2022 and chaired by Oleg Kozhemyako, Govermor of the Primorsky Territory.

    The project was presented by Vladimir Korchanov, Acting General Director of Commercial Port of Vladivostok. According to him, the initiative foresees the construction of two deep-water berths and the related infrastructure at a reclaimed territory of up to 22 hectares for providing a comprehensive logistic service on cargo transit between the North-East Europe and the East Asia.

    The project implementation is to generate over 300 jobs with additional 850 jobs to be created in the course of the facility operation upon completion of construction works.

    Among the key effects of the project is the increase of port infrastructure capacity in the Primorsky Territory which is to create conditions for raising cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route and ensure supply of the Northern region residents with food products, construction materials and equipment.

    The project implementation period is between 2021 and 2026. Underway are survey works, project documentation development and obtaining of permits.

    Over 9 months of 2021, investments into the Primorsky Territory economy exceeded RUB 137 billion, up 14% versus the year of 2020.

