2022 March 10 09:57

Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions enter into an agreement for two vessels

Siem Offshore and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, has entered into an agreement for the Well Intervention Vessels Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2, according to the company's release.

The agreements will replace the existing contracts and the new firm period will be 3 years for “Siem Helix 1” and 5 years for “Siem Helix 2” with subsequent options for both vessels. Commencement will be in direct continuation of present contractswithin the first quarter of 2022.

Total contractbacklog for SIOFF is now USD 440 million.