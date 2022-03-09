2022 March 9 19:03

NRP buys a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier with delivery June 2022

NRP announced the purchase of a resale Eco Handysize drybulk carrier of 40,000dwt. The vessel is being built at JNS in China, with est. delivery in June 2022, according to the company's release. When delivered it will comply with EEDI phase II and be one of the “greenest” and modern vessels in its segment with fuel savings of up to 45% compared to similar secondhand tonnage. The acquisition is made together with the German shipowner and ship operator the Briese Schiffahrt Group.