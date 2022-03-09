2022 March 9 17:54

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping covered by financial sanctions imposed by EU

European Council has published expanded list of legal persons, entities and bodies of Russia and Belarus covered by sanctions



The Council of the EU has adopted additional sectoral measures targeting legal persons, entities and bodies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Among other sanctions, the Council introduced further restrictive measures with regard to the export of maritime navigation goods and radio communication technology to Russia.

The Council’s expanded list of legal persons, entities and bodies subject to financial sanctions now includes Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).