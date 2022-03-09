2022 March 9 17:35

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2M’2022 fell by 15% YoY

The port handed 2.1 million tonnes of cargo

In January-February 2022, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 2.107 million tonnes of cargo which is 15% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



According to the Azov Sea Ports Administration, handling of oil products rose by 3%, year-on-year, to 600 thousand tonnes, handling of coal – by 83% to 466 thousand tonnes, while handing of grain decreased by 44% to 739 thousand tonnes.

In the reported period, Rostov-on-Don Harbour Master’s Office registered 508 calls, 12% less, year-on-year.