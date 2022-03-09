2022 March 9 16:39

Throughput of Taganrog port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% Y-o-Y

Handling of oil products rose by 10%

In January-February 2022, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 403 thousand tonnes of cargo (-23%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews. In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 101% to 163 thousand tonnes, while handling of grain dropped 3.5 times to 62 thousand tonnes.

From the beginning of the year, exports decreased by 30% to 273 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 6% to 123 thousand tonnes. In January-February 2022, imports surged by 88% to 6.5 thousand tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 265 calls, 20% less, year-on-year.