2022 March 9 18:06

The Green Ship Nils Holgersson is handed over to TT-Line

On 07 March 2022 the first Green Ship was handed over to TT-Line with a festive ceremony, according to the company's release. With this handover, the Green Ship Nils Holgersson now officially belongs to the TT-Line family. Within the next few days, the ship and its crew will begin their journey towards the Baltic Sea, covering some 11,600 nautical miles to Travemünde.